ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI workers barge into Sindh House

  • Demand resignation from dissident PTI MNAs
BR Web Desk 18 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who had been protesting outside the Sindh House building in Islamabad for several hours against alleged horse-trading activities, barged into the building by breaking the main gate, Aaj News reported.

A large number of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) members had gathered to protest against the dissident MNAs for seeking refuge in the Sindh House and going against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protest started off peacefully but soon took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate open and stormed inside the Sindh House.

In order to control the situation, the police personnel brought from Sindh for the security of estranged MNAs swung into action and expelled PTI workers from the premises of the building.

Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

Soon after, MNAs and MPAs from Islamabad, Rawalpindi arrived at the scene and demanded resignation from the defected PTI members.

“If you want to go against Prime Minister Imran Khan, resign from your seat that you won on the electoral symbol of the bat,” PTI MNA Attaur Rehman said while talking to reporters.

He said that the PTI workers will not let ‘lotacracy’ derail the democratic government.

More to follow

PTI workers no confidence motion Sindh House Islamabad

Comments

1000 characters

PTI workers barge into Sindh House

Rupee woes continue against USD, ends week at record low

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

‘Sindh House’ puts PTI govt in an ugly quandary

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil gains as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

Read more stories