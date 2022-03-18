PTI workers barge into Sindh House

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who had been protesting outside the Sindh House building in Islamabad for several hours against alleged horse-trading activities, barged into the building by breaking the main gate, Aaj News reported.

A large number of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) members had gathered to protest against the dissident MNAs for seeking refuge in the Sindh House and going against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protest started off peacefully but soon took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate open and stormed inside the Sindh House.

In order to control the situation, the police personnel brought from Sindh for the security of estranged MNAs swung into action and expelled PTI workers from the premises of the building.

Soon after, MNAs and MPAs from Islamabad, Rawalpindi arrived at the scene and demanded resignation from the defected PTI members.

“If you want to go against Prime Minister Imran Khan, resign from your seat that you won on the electoral symbol of the bat,” PTI MNA Attaur Rehman said while talking to reporters.

He said that the PTI workers will not let ‘lotacracy’ derail the democratic government.

More to follow