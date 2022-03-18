ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two PTI MNAs, 12 workers arrested after protest turns violent outside Sindh House

  • Interior minister Sheikh Rashid says 'situation now under control', all protesters to be arrested
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Mar, 2022

The Islamabad Police has made multiple arrests over the protest that turned violent outside the Sindh House on Friday with two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan, and 12 workers among the ones taken into custody, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, a large number of Insaf Student Federation (ISF) members along with other loyalists had gathered to protest against the dissident PTI MNAs for seeking refuge in the Sindh House and going against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protest started off peacefully but took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate open and stormed inside the Sindh House.

In order to control the situation, the police personnel brought from Sindh for the security of estranged MNAs swung into action and expelled PTI workers from the premises of the building.

Later, MNAs and MPAs from Islamabad, Rawalpindi also joined the protesters and demanded resignation from the defected PTI members.

‘Sindh House’ puts PTI govt in an ugly quandary

“If you want to go against Prime Minister Imran Khan, resign from your seat that you won on the electoral symbol of the bat,” PTI MNA Attaullah Niazi said while talking to reporters.

He said that the PTI workers will not let ‘lotacracy’ derail the democratic government.

Soon after, the Islamabad Police arrested violent PTI workers, including the two MNAs, and shifted them to Secretariat Police Station.

‘Situation under control’

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that he had ordered the arrest of those who were involved in the ‘unfortunate incident’ outside the Sindh House.

Condemning the turn of events, the minister said that the situation was now “under control,” adding that he had directed the IG Islamabad Police to arrest all people involved in the violent protest, including the two MNAs.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.

PTI workers no confidence motion Sindh House Islamabad

Comments

1000 characters

Two PTI MNAs, 12 workers arrested after protest turns violent outside Sindh House

Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

Rupee's woes continue against USD, ends week at record low

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

Pak-Australia matches moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Allies will not desert PTI government in difficult times: Shah Mahmood

Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Read more stories