No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan a summary about imposing governor's rule in Sindh but a decision on this has as yet not been made.

Addressing a presser today, the minister appealed to several dissident Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to come back, adding: "no one will say anything to them".

On Thursday, Rashid said that he had advised PM Imran to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, after a number of MNAs from the ruling party who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad came out in the open and said they would vote on the no-confidence motion against the PM in “accordance with their conscience.”

The minister accused the opposition of turning Sindh House into a stock exchange, but said the government will not conduct a raid on the building.

During the presser, Rashid also said that the government will file a reference in the Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, regarding disqualification of parliamentarians.

On Thursday, television footage showed PTI MNAs at the Sindh House.

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, MNA Noor Alam Khan said he had moved out from Parliament Lodges after police action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to find out about allegations of bribery against the ruling party’s lawmakers.

