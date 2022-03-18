ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022
Pakistan

No decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister appeals to PTI dissident MNAs to come back, stating 'no one will say anything to them'
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had presented Prime Minister Imran Khan a summary about imposing governor's rule in Sindh but a decision on this has as yet not been made.

Addressing a presser today, the minister appealed to several dissident Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to come back, adding: "no one will say anything to them".

On Thursday, Rashid said that he had advised PM Imran to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, after a number of MNAs from the ruling party who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad came out in the open and said they would vote on the no-confidence motion against the PM in “accordance with their conscience.”

Have asked PM Imran to impose Governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

The minister accused the opposition of turning Sindh House into a stock exchange, but said the government will not conduct a raid on the building.

During the presser, Rashid also said that the government will file a reference in the Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, regarding disqualification of parliamentarians.

On Thursday, television footage showed PTI MNAs at the Sindh House.

Govt to seek SC’s advice on disqualification of MNAs who are ‘horse-trading’: Fawad

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, MNA Noor Alam Khan said he had moved out from Parliament Lodges after police action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to find out about allegations of bribery against the ruling party’s lawmakers.

PPP condemns governor’s rule proposal

