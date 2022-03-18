PPP condemns governor’s rule proposal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) core committee strongly condemned the proposal of imposing emergency in Sindh and called upon the president of Pakistan to not take any advice that may be tendered by the prime minister. A meeting of the core committee of the Pakistan People’s Party was held Thursday evening in Zardari House, Islamabad, presided over jointly by President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and attended by senior leadership of the party.

The meeting was attended by the former prime ministers, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, secretary general PPP Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Senator Mustafa Khokhar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Shazia Marri, Rukhsana Bangash, Fouzia Habib, and Farhatullah Babar secretary general PPPP.

The meeting discussed in detail the latest political situation in the wake of the no-trust move against the prime minister by the parties in the opposition.

The meeting also called upon the president of Pakistan to not take any advice that may be tendered by the prime minister. The meeting also condemned the desperate utterances of a federal minister threatening imposition of emergency and creating a law and order situation on the day of no-trust vote to derail the democratic process.

The meeting felicitated the people of Pakistan on the “glad tidings” that the prime minister had already lost his majority and that this fact will soon be formally established as the democratic, constitutional, and political process under the Constitution winds its way in the days ahead.

In the light of the reality that he has already lost the trust of the majority of the National Assembly members the meeting declared that the prime minister had lost the mandate to give directions to the bureaucracy, which was henceforth under no obligation to take orders from him.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the threats hurled at the members of Parliament by some federal ministers to disrupt the constitutional process of voting in the no-confidence motion and vowed to resist any such attempt by those wishing to disrupt the process.

The meeting placed on record its deep appreciation of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and all bar councils and bar associations of the country for taking note of the situation and expressing deep concern over the threats of use of force to subvert the constitutional process of no confidence move.

It deeply appreciated the bar’s declaration to uphold rule of law, democracy and constitutionalism in the country.

Blocking of roads and highways leading to the Parliament house and the Supreme Court on the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to block the no-trust vote from taking place will tantamount to subverting the Constitution itself and attract relevant articles of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani while reacting on the statement of Interior Minister’s proposal for imposing governor’s rule in Sindh has said that there is no reason to impose governor’s rule in Sindh and it would be madness on the part of the federal government.

He said in a video message that the Sindh government is performing better than in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said that the federal government should impose governor’s rule in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa due to bad governance. He said that there is a need to remove federal government due to “bad governance”.

The PPP leader said that the federal government was frustrated due to the development of no-confidence resolution against the prime minister. If the federal government has decided to impose governor’s rule, it can do it but it would not be so easy for it.

“The federal government has accepted its defeat and its days are numbered, “he claimed.

