Tirah Valley: Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to commence on 24th

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to internally displaced families returning to the Tirah Valley will begin from March 24. “Each of the 15,699 returning families will be paid one off assistance of Rs 20,000 under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. All payments will be mobilized through biometric payment system of Ehsaas.

Arrangements are being made to run smooth cash transfer operations”, stated Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM. Earlier this month, Dr Sania made a visit to Tirah valley to ascertain the extent of assistance needed by returning families. During the visit, she sat with affected families and interacted with them to listen to their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022