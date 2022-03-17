Govt will not take any unconstitutional step to block no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

The government will not take any unconstitutional measure to block the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Thursday.

He was addressing a joint presser along with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, and Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Umar said that PM Imran will continue to stand by his principles. "Imran Khan neither blackmails anyone nor does he gets blackmailed like other political leaders,” he stressed.

His remarks come after reports emerged that the government was planning to raid the Sindh House after it was revealed that over a dozen of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) dissident MNAs were staying there.

Earlier today, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) from PTI Noor Alam Khan, who is staying at the Sindh House, Islamabad, said that he was concerned about his security and asked the Sindh government for protection.

Speaking exclusively with Aaj News at the Sindh House premises, Noor said that he had moved from Parliament Lodges after the police action against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) lawmakers last week.

He said that he was “very disappointed” to know about the allegations of bribery against the ruling party's lawmakers, adding that he would vote on the no-confidence motion “according to his conscience.”

“When we came to [PM] Imran Khan and had voted for him, were we given Rs 200 million then? When we voted for the speaker did we get Rs200m then?” the MNA questioned.

A number of other dissident MNAs from the ruling PTI, who are staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad, have come out in the open with Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer saying they would vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

Speaking at the occasion, Hammad Azhar said that if PM Imran wished he could have bought half of the opposition’s MNAs and beat the opposition at its own game, adding that the premier doesn't "believe in dirty politics."

Have asked PM Imran to impose Governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

“The activities in Sindh House are not of conscience, but open horse-trading,” he said.

Azhar called on masses to come out in numbers to support PM Imran, who he said, was "standing firm against the morally corrupt politicians."

Meanwhile, Fawad, in his remarks, said that the dissident MNAs had to come out in the open after the government announced to take action against them.

He said that the government will fail the no-trust motion with the help of people's support.

As tensions rise, PTI's MNA asks Sindh govt to provide security

Governor rule in Sindh?

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor's rule in Sindh.

“We are not sending police to Sindh House because they (dissident PTI lawmakers) went there due to their greed for money,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad.

He also accused the Sindh government of "buying and selling" lawmakers' votes, terming the practice a "conspiracy against democracy".

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said earlier today that his party and the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) will protect MNAs who are being threatened with violence and arrest if they take part in the no-confidence process against the prime minister.

In a Tweet, the PPP leader said that the lives, liberty, and families of MNAs are under threat.

"MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said.