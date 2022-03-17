ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-22.1%)
TREET 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.23%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.5%)
BR30 15,568 Decreased By -81 (-0.52%)
KSE100 43,889 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,870 Decreased By -148.1 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
CBOT corn neutral in $7.28-1/4 to $7.42-1/2 range

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn looks neutral in a range of $7.28-1/4 to $7.42-1/2 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The drop on Wednesday seems to have confirmed a bearish triangle. However, such a pattern is generally very unreliable. Only when corn breaks $7.28-1/4 could confirm the triangle as a top pattern.

A bearish target of $7.04-1/4 will be established accordingly.

A break above $7.42-1/2 could lead to a gain to $7.54-1/4.

On the daily chart, a triangle is contracting to a point. It is supposed to be a bullish continuation pattern.

However, this triangle may also turn out to be a top pattern, as the big black candlestick on Wednesday signals a drop towards $6.97-1/2 to $7.15-1/4 range.

CBOT corn biased to test resistance at $7.66

A fall below the Wednesday low of $7.26-3/4 could confirm the bearish triangle.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

