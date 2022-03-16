CBOT corn biased to test resistance at $7.66

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is biased to test a resistance at $7.66 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.78-1/4 to $7.92-1/2 range.

The correction from the March 4 high of $7.82-3/4 is taking the shape of a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of rally.

The contract is still facing a resistance around $7.58, established by the upper trendline of the wedge.

A rise above $7.66 could confirm this bullish pattern.

A break below $7.42-1/2 may cause a fall to $7.28-1/4.

On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed as corn is stuck in a neutral range of $7.32-3/4 to $7.61-1/4.

South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 201,000 T corn in tender

A break above $7.61-1/4 may suggest a continuation of the uptrend, while a break below $7.32-3/4 could confirm an extension of the correction towards $7.15-1/4.

