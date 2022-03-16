ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.28%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TELE 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.02%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.28%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,392 Increased By 33.9 (0.78%)
BR30 15,715 Increased By 192.2 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,014 Increased By 294 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,023 Increased By 100.2 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
CBOT corn biased to test resistance at $7.66

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn is biased to test a resistance at $7.66 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.78-1/4 to $7.92-1/2 range.

The correction from the March 4 high of $7.82-3/4 is taking the shape of a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of rally.

The contract is still facing a resistance around $7.58, established by the upper trendline of the wedge.

A rise above $7.66 could confirm this bullish pattern.

A break below $7.42-1/2 may cause a fall to $7.28-1/4.

On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed as corn is stuck in a neutral range of $7.32-3/4 to $7.61-1/4.

South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 201,000 T corn in tender

A break above $7.61-1/4 may suggest a continuation of the uptrend, while a break below $7.32-3/4 could confirm an extension of the correction towards $7.15-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

