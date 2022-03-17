PTI govt has destroyed economy: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has destroyed the economy of the country and he has changed seven chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), five finance secretaries, and four finance ministers during his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

“The federal finance minister just a few days before assuming the ministerial post had said that the national economy had been in sheer shambles, as several years were required to rectify it. The people in every nook and corner of the country had been facing excruciating economic conditions as their purchasing power had almost vanished,” Ghani expressed these views while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday.

He said the current account deficit had increased to record level as serious export-import imbalance exposed well the prime minister’s claim regarding improvement in the economic situation of the country.

“The incumbent members of the federal cabinet including Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry would agree to give the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, if they were given the assurance by the Opposition that they wouldn’t lose their ministerial posts afterward,” he claimed.

The Sindh information minister said that Imran Khan’s exit from power had become certain as now only a miraculous development could save him.

He said that they would not allow a show of hooliganism by the ruling party to sabotage the peaceful execution of any constitutional process in the country.

The PPP leader said that the prime minister had changed the inspector-general (IG) of police in Punjab after every few months as each time Imran Khan had claimed that the new IG was a competent officer, as he would bring marked improvement in the law and order of the province.

He said the billionaires associated with the construction sector and other industries had been given complete freedom by the present regime to invest in the country without disclosing their sources of income, whereas, there was no welfare scheme for the common people, workers, and farmers.

The Sindh information minister said the majority portion of the Pakistani population was dependent upon the agriculture sector as the farmers had been seriously facing hardships as they did not get fertiliser.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022