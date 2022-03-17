ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
PIA starts direct flights to Baku

Recorder Report 17 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has commenced its flight operations to Baku, Azerbaijan from Lahore and Karachi.

According to the details, the inaugural flights departed from the two cities with full loads on Wednesday morning. The national flag carrier will operate one flight per week from Lahore and Karachi to Baku.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik welcomed the passengers of the first flight from Lahore. He met with the passengers and exchanged views with them. The passengers thanked CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and the PIA management for initiating direct non-stop flights to Baku.

Sharing his views on the occasion, he said that the flights to Baku would not only facilitate the trade between the two countries but also promote tourism and strengthen relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He thanked the passengers for making PIA their preferred choice for travel, adding that the PIA network expansion was under way and more flights would be added including non-stop flights to Australia.

Ambassador for Azerbaijan Khazar Farhdove also traveled on the inaugural flight from Lahore to Baku, while at Baku airport officials of Civil Aviation authorities and senior government officials welcomed the passengers of first flights.

Keeping in view the demand of passengers the PIA has initiated flights to Baku, one of the emerging tourist destinations that offer ease of visa facility, having same religion and lots of historic sites to visit in Azerbaijan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

