Fleet disposal solution: CarFirst, Habib Metropolitan Bank join hands

KARACHI: CarFirst signed an MOU with Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd to trade the fleet vehicles under HABIBMETRO’s ijarah financing option. Under this arrangement, CarFirst will be offering inspection and evaluation services of the fleet vehicles of HABIBMETRO Bank.

CarFirst and HABIBMETRO’s collaboration aims to mutually benefit both parties with a transparent and hassle-free car trading service. CarFirst will purchase cars owned by HABIBMETRO at the discretion of both parties.

Commenting on this collaboration with HABIBMETRO, Shahbaz Saeed, Head of Marketing at CarFirst, said that CarFirst is driven towards simplifying the lives of its customers and continuously pushing Pakistan’s used car industry forward through innovative solutions and progressive partnerships. This new joint venture is likely to prove fruitful for both CarFirst and HABIBMETRO in terms of an effective and seamless disposal solution of the corporate fleet, he added.

Salman Ali, Head of Consumer Partnerships at HABIBMETRO, said, “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with CarFirst in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022