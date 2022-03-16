ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.86 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.14%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.89%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.62%)
TRG 77.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.28%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,391 Increased By 32 (0.73%)
BR30 15,707 Increased By 184.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 44,014 Increased By 294 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,023 Increased By 100.2 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
JGB yields fall as drop in oil prices eases inflation worries

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday ahead of an expected US Federal Reserve announcement of its first interest rates hike in three years, as a drop in oil prices soothed investor nerves about rising inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.200%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.680%.

Oil had settled below $100 on Tuesday, the first time since late February. Trading sessions have been volatile since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with prices hitting 14-year highs on March 7, but since then Brent has fallen nearly $40 a barrel and WTI about $34.

Yields fell as the Bank of Japan’s bond buying operations witnessed relatively firm results.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.900%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.920%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.030%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 150.08, with a trading volume of 12,338 lots.

