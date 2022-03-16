ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.72%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.62%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.54%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.32%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PRL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
TPL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPLP 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.29%)
WAVES 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
BR100 4,425 Increased By 66.4 (1.52%)
BR30 15,805 Increased By 282.7 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,269 Increased By 549.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 17,130 Increased By 207.2 (1.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Wheat: from crisis to catastrophe

BR Research 16 Mar, 2022

Less than a month after USDA reaffirmed its forecast of record wheat output in China during 2022-23, the country has set alarm bells ringing in the global commodity market.Last week, the country’s agriculture ministry raised concerns that the winter wheat crop could be the “worst in history”, according to a news report by Reuters.With crop prospects dampened in world’s largest consuming nation, is the global market at the brink of mayhem?

First, some context.Crop prospects may be dull, but China is nowhere close to running out of grain any time soon. Although Chinese demand accounts for nearly one-fifth of global consumption, it imports no more than 7 percent of annual national consumption. The command economy is big on ensuring self-reliance in food security, and maintains strategic reserves equivalent to a year national demand. For emphasis, these are just the ending stocks: peak reserve stocks level may run as high as 18-months of national demand during the post-harvest, procurement period!

Thus, although the Middle Kingdom shall not witness bread shortages, its reserves may come under significant pressure. Per the Reuters report, “rare heavy rainfall last year delayed the planting of about one-third of normal wheat acreage [for the winter crop]”. The delay is likely to make the crop susceptible to disease and winterkill, leading to yield and quality issues. “The amount of first- and second-grade crop may be down by as much as 20 percentage points”.

While the dangers emanating from Chinese wheat shortfall may not be immediate, they nevertheless spell doom for a global commodity market already jittery over Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conflict in the Black Sea region has cut-off import-dependent nations from as much as 30 percent of global supply.

Ignoring overtures by distressed countries to purchase its wheat, the Siberian bear has banned wheat exports till Aug-22 to ensure “domestic food security”. The announcement was made earlier this week and has further rattled international markets. The move is particularly shocking as it targets nations in Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (Central Asian Republics, Armenia and Belarus), which have historically been dependent upon Russian grain exports.

Minus the Russo-Ukrainiansupplies, importing nations will now be competing for 150 million metric tons of exportable surplus- mainlyfrom Australia, EU, India, North America, and South America, against global import demand of 208 million tons. Meanwhile, crop report from China has dashed all hopes of country’s reserve stocks entering the export market to stabilize world prices.But as bleak as the short-term prospects may appear, the medium-term outlook also paints nothing but bedlam.

Unless the war in Russia reaches immediate resolution in less than a month, the limited window for spring crop plantation in mid-March may be missed, virtually cutting off Ukraine from global market for at least another year. The war-ravaged nation may not only suffer loss of crucial export revenue but may also continue to witness food shortages even after the dark curtains of military conflict are lifted.

The severe risks suggest that 2022 will not only herald food shortages in many countries, it may also bring fundamental shifts in global grain trade and consumption patterns, encouraging switch to alternate grains. Regrettably, the mood in Islamabad suggests that the calls for sanity are falling on deaf ears. Be very afraid.

wheat buyer wheat crop wheat export Wheat crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat: from crisis to catastrophe

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories