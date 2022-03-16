No-trust motion: Ahsan challenges PTI govt to prove its majority inside NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers for “intimidating” members of the National Assembly in an alleged bid to pressurise them not to vote in support of the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Talking to media persons, he challenged the PTI to prove its majority in the National Assembly by bringing 172 members instead taking to the streets and “intimidating” the members of dire consequences.

“The no-confidence move is a motion already tabled in the House, which is not supposed to be put before a Jalsa. This is a democratic and constitutional right of the opposition, for which it needs to prove majority in the House. But by giving statements that the members would have to pass from the gathering of one million people to vote for the no-trust move, are the similar threats [Adolf] Hitler used to give”, he stated.

To a question whether the joint opposition has agreed to give the slot of chief minister Punjab to the PML-Q in return of its support to the no-confidence motion, he declined to confirm but expressed the confidence that all the coalition partners would side with the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

“We are confident that the government allied parties would support the no-confidence motion which is the demand of the people of the country. If the allied parties decide against the wishes of the people of Pakistan, I think they may pay the price for that”, he stated, adding that he was hopeful that the allied parties would soon leave them.

He questioned as to how MQM-P would support such a government anymore which bagged 14 seats from Karachi through “rigging” and spent not a single penny on the development of the city. Similarly, he added that the parties from Balochistan are stating that the province is facing worst economic and political crisis.

He further stated that today’s Pakistan need such a leader who is able to provide his leadership for bringing all the parties together for economic reforms and who can cure the “wounds” of Balochistan.

“But not such a leader who on a daily basis gives lectures to your young generation of how to abuse others. I think, Imran Khan needs to get lectures on morality. The language being used by Imran Khan is a reflection of the fact that he is implementing the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies”, he alleged.

From the Prime Minister’s statements, he added: “It appears that Imran Khan is either a head of an NGO or an opposition leader, but these [statements] do not reflect that he is the prime ministerof Pakistan.”

Referring to the PTI’s overseas Pakistanis convention, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that the government, by spending billions of rupees from the national exchequer, has invited the PTI office bearers from across the world for a three-day “circus” in Islamabad.

“Where in the circus, a competition of “Husn-e-Gali Galoch” of the ministers was held as to who can be more abusive than the other to make numbers before Imran Khan Niazi. And today, Imran Khan himself partook in the competition,” he alleged.

“Now everyone knows about the shallow slogans he [the PM] had been raising. Many PTI members are now telling us that they did not know he was such an incompetent person?” he further maintained.

Ahsan Iqbal further stated that Prime Minister Khan got the most stable Pakistan, but he ruined every sector during his four years in power.

He further accused the premier of damaging the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and upsetting China by levelling baseless allegations about the alleged corruption in the CPEC projects.

