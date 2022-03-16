KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 15, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
215,942,653 120,437,151 5,673,299,652 3,184,737,856
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 665,873,351 (802,172,588) (136,299,236)
Local Individuals 4,009,297,117 (4,114,739,089) (105,441,971)
Local Corporates 2,302,202,964 -2,060,461,756 241,741,207
