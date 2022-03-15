ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13.2 (0.31%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 85.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,402 Increased By 35.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,800 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Australia plans to host US, UK nuclear subs

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Tuesday his government is readying the country’s ports to host nuclear-powered submarines from Britain and the United States.

Morrison said his defence department would determine what was needed “to support the more frequent presence” of nuclear-powered submarines from the two ally nations.

The move could provide the two nuclear powers with better access to the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific, challenging China’s growing maritime power.

Morrison said the decision was part of the AUKUS partnership – referring to the defence agreement inked last year between the US, UK and Australia.

Under AUKUS, Australia will become the first non-nuclear country to have nuclear-powered submarines.

Morrison said US and British nuclear-powered submarines would initially be hosted at Australia’s remote west coast – on the Indian Ocean – but added that he “would ultimately like to see them on the east coast as well”.

Ahead of a looming federal election, Morrison has flagged a number of expansions of Australia’s defence capability, including boosting the country’s defence forces by a third to 80,000 personnel by 2040.

