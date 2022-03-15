ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13.2 (0.31%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 85.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,416 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla increases prices of some China-made vehicles by about 5%

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Tesla Inc raised prices by about 5% on Tuesday for some of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y products, the website of the US electric vehicle maker showed, in its second such hike in five days.

Tesla declined to comment on the hikes.

After the price increases, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs 375,900 yuan ($58,952.68), up 18,000 yuan from March 10, when its price went up 10,000 yuan from 347,900 yuan.

US investigates 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was 367,900 yuan after Tuesday’s increase of 18,000 yuan, which followed an increase of 10,000 yuan five days ago.

Last week, industry body the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February.

China Tesla China Passenger Car Association Model Y Long Range vehicle

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla increases prices of some China-made vehicles by about 5%

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories