ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No-confidence motion: Senate chairman puts his weight behind PM

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Monday, announced his support for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the impending no-confidence motion and said he would suggest supporting the PM to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

BAP has not yet taken any decision regarding the no-confidence motion against the PM, he said.

“But, I will, for sure, put up this proposal before my party – that we should support Khan sahib (in foiling the no-confidence motion),” Sanjrani said in an informal conversation with a select group of journalists.

The chairman Senate was asked to comment on the statement of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah that two members National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to BAP offered their support to joint opposition in the no-confidence motion against Khan.

The Senate chief expressed ignorance in this regard, adding that the matter was not in his knowledge. “I respect Shah sahib—he is certainly a good friend of mine. But I have not met anyone regarding this issue (no-confidence motion)— any meeting is not in my knowledge,” Sanjrani said.

Sanjrani belongs to BAP but he was elected as Senator in March 2018 as an independent candidate on general seat from Balochistan. Sources in Senate Secretariat told Business Recorder that chairman Senate is actively lobbying in favour of PM Khan but BAP President Jam Kamal Alyani and some of his supporters are inclined to put their weight behind joint opposition against PM. Kamal had to step down as Chief Minister Balochistan ahead of a no-confidence motion moved against him by disgruntled leaders of BAP in October last year.

“Alyani feels that PM did not support him. Therefore, he had to step down as CM Balochistan to skip no-confidence motion. This is the main reason Alyani is not supporting PM,” said a source privy to the matter.

Moreover, the insiders said, the chairman Senate is also concerned that if BAP supports the no-confidence motion against PM, a no-confidence motion against Sanjrani can be moved in Senate that could be supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators, leading to the possible ouster of Sanjrani.

In 342-seat National Assembly, the present strength of which is 341 members, with one seat being vacant, PTI-led ruling coalition has 178 seats including BAP’s five seats.

One BAP MNA Zubaida Jalal is member of federal cabinet and holds the portfolio of Federal Defence Production Minister. She was part of BAP delegation that met PM on Monday to assure him their support against no-confidence motion.

In 100-seat Senate having present strength of 99, opposition has 53 seats compared to PTI-led coalition’s 46 seats with BAP having 12 seats. One Senator-elect Ishaq Dar from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has not taken oath since his election to the upper house of Parliament in March 2018.

Sanjrani first became Chairman Senate after March 2018 elections. He defeated no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in August 2019 and got re-elected as Senate chief in March last year after defeating opposition’s joint candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) despite the ruling coalition not enjoying a majority in the Senate. On all these three occasions, he received strong support from PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sadiq Sanjrani PM Imran Khan Chairman Senate MNAs BAP no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

No-confidence motion: Senate chairman puts his weight behind PM

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories