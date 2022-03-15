ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Opinion

Sheikh Rashid adding to govt’s woes?

Naila Rathore 15 Mar, 2022

Although interior minister Sheikh Rashid has clarified that his remarks that caused a considerable controversy recently were not directed towards one of the coalition partners, PML-Q, or its leaders, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat, he has unnecessarily added to the woes of a beleaguered PTI government, which is taking every possible step aimed at warding off the challenge of no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

There is no doubt about the fact that Sheikh Rashid is trying to help the prime minister out of a bad situation. It is also a fact that Sheikh sahib of Rawalpindi is known for expressing strong opinions very directly without worrying if other people are offended. But Sheikh Rashid would be required to exercise prudence in such important matters. He must not lose sight of the fact that prudence is all about right reasoning, in order to apply good means to good ends, not necessarily self-serving ends.

Naila Rathore (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Naila Rathore

