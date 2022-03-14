ANL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
ASC 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.48%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FNEL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
GGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
MLCF 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.24%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.48%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.39%)
TRG 75.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.6%)
UNITY 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.47%)
WAVES 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,342 Decreased By -253.1 (-1.62%)
KSE100 43,612 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,934 Decreased By -42 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Wheat, corn fall as traders assess Ukraine crisis; soybeans rise

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: US wheat and corn futures fell on Monday on hopes supply from the Black Sea region could normalise as Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour.

Soybean futures rose on Argentina’s decision to halt exports registration of soy products, which could tighten the oilseed supplies already squeezed by drought.

“Wheat was overbought. As discussion between Russia and Ukraine are progressing, the market is re-evaluating future price scenarios,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia was showing signs of willingness to engage in substantive negotiations about ending a conflict in which thousands have died. More than 2.5 million people have fled.

Ukraine’s government will introduce a plan to support the crop-sowing campaign in an effort to safeguard food supplies amid Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Sunday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.1% at $10.94-1/4 a bushel, as of 0438 GMT.

Corn dropped 0.85% to $7.56 a bushel while soybeans rose 0.45% to $16.83-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean prices are getting support from downward revision in output number from South America and ambiguity over exports from top exporter Argentina, the dealer said.

Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country’s government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world’s top exporter of processed soy products.

Sharp drop in palm oil and crude oil prices on Monday morning also weighed on grains, dealers said.

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s losses as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher US rates.

