Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Thursday, came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks about his father “having Asif Ali Zardari on his target” and said that “threats” will not be tolerated and asked the premier to now “prepare for the consequences”.

Bilawal also said that the incident during the party’s long march in Khanewal that left his sister Aseefa Bhutto in need of medical treatment was a “message” to him and his father.

Addressing a news conference, in response to the prime minister’s scathing attack on the opposition, Bilawal warned the prime minister that “you won’t be able to forget what I will do with you”. Bilawal also hinted that his party was mulling a legal course against the prime minister on his speech.

Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

“We have not used a gun, but we know how to use it... Do politics with us, but if you are threatening us, then you must be ready to face the consequences as well”, Bilawal warned.

He said: “At the time of Shaheed Bibi [his mother Benazir Bhutto’s death], I was a teenager, but we are not children anymore. Khan must keep this in mind”.

“Now, we will not tolerate a single thing. No one will be able to bear our reaction. Politics is everyone’s right but hurling threats to life will not be tolerated. This is a modern country, we are living in 2022 and have the right to do politics peacefully. We hope that the environment will be kept peaceful”, he said.

He said the prime minister’s speech was a sign of “desperation”, adding that “cursing the opposition will not save his seat”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022