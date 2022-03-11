PM, Punjab legislators discuss situation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday held separate meetings with the provincial legislators and discussed prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

He arrived on a day’s visit to Lahore after the Jahangir Tareen group put pressure on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and demanded his removal amid political uncertainty in the country due to the no-trust motion against the premier.

A large number of provincial legislators from Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal, female members of the Punjab Assembly, including Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and the minority members of the Assembly, including provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, attended the meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022