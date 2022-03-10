ANL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.55%)
PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

  • 'We have never used a gun but we know how to use it,' warns PPP's Chairman
BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that his organisation believes in peaceful and democratic ways of politics, but warned that Prime Minister Imran Khan's threats against the party's leadership "will not be tolerated."

"We have never used a gun but we know how to use it, Bilawal said while responding to the premier's remarks against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari the other day.

He said that his family believes in democracy but if anyone threatened them, they should be ready to face consequences as well.

Opposition's no-confidence motion is its 'political death', says PM in fiery speech

"If you threaten us with life and death, then you should be ready to face consequences," Bilawal warned.

On Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Karachi during a one-day visit, the premier had said that his "gun" was now aimed at Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

"Now my target, who has been on my radar for a long time, is Asif Ali Zardari," he said.

"Asif Zardari, your time is near," he warned the PPP leader.

PM Imran also said that the joint opposition's no-confidence motion will become their "political death," adding that he has plans to foil the move.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Bilawal, while talking about the opposition's no-confidence motion, said that the people of Pakistan have proved that they are with democracy. "They want free and fair elections so that they can choose their representatives."

Bilawal said the parliament had an important responsibility to full after the filing of the no-confidence motion. "The motion reflects people's wishes," he said.

"The day is not far when parliament will remove this black spot of the face of the parliament," he said about the Prime Minister.

"The mistake which this parliament made in 2018, will be corrected," he stressed.

The opposition, on Tuesday, submitted a requisition for summoning the National Assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

According to sources, a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion.

According to the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required.

However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

