ANL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.36%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 90.88 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.28%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
GGGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
GGL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.47%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
PRL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
TELE 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
TREET 31.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.07%)
TRG 79.18 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.44%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.78%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
BR100 4,380 Increased By 91.7 (2.14%)
BR30 15,883 Increased By 426.7 (2.76%)
KSE100 43,713 Increased By 670.2 (1.56%)
KSE30 17,026 Increased By 278 (1.66%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says claim that it bombed a children’s hospital are ‘fake news’

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children’s hospital in Mariupol was “fake news” because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops.

“That’s how fake news is born,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.

Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children’s hospital on Wednesday.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russian invasion Russia Ukraine crisis Dmitry Polyanskiy

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says claim that it bombed a children’s hospital are ‘fake news’

Bulls make return, KSE-100 increases over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Countrywide ‘terror alert’ issued

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Read more stories