ANL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
ASC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.14%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.37%)
GGL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
TELE 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.55%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.12%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.71%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By 29.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,808 Increased By 247.7 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,819 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN and US press South Sudan to prepare for elections

AFP 08 Mar, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations and United States urged the leaders of South Sudan Monday to do more to prepare for elections due to be held in less than a year or risk “catastrophe.”

“As I have stated before, elections have the potential to be a nation-building moment, or a catastrophe,” the UN envoy for South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, told the Security Council.

“Much depends on the political will and leadership of the South Sudanese working together,” he said.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that in order to “work toward a true democracy,” the South Sudanese government needed to move swiftly to implement the provisions set out in an agreement on revitalizing the peace process.

UN and US urge end to Libya oil blockade

“That means an inclusive constitution drafting process, public financial management reform, transitional security arrangements, and transitional justice mechanisms” she said.

“Unfortunately, the government of South Sudan is behind in meeting key electoral benchmarks” set out in the agreement, she added.

With a Security Council decision expected on March 15 on renewing the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year – one of the most expensive on the UN’s books, with an annual budget exceeding $1 billion – Haysom pleaded for the deployment to remain at current levels of 17,000 troops and 2,100 police.

“We anticipate a mandate flexible enough to support the conduct of free and fair elections, upon the request of the government,” he said.

With less than a year until elections, South Sudan, which has been independent since only 2011, risks plunging back into war, the UN warned in February.

The youngest country in the world, it has experienced chronic instability since its independence from Sudan.

Between 2013 and 2018, it descended into a bloody civil war between sworn enemies Riek Machar and Salva Kiir, which left nearly 400,000 dead and millions displaced.

A peace deal signed in 2018 led to power-sharing in a national unity government sworn in February 2020, with Kiir as president and Machar as vice-president.

But the provisions of the peace agreement remain largely unimplemented, due mainly to persistent disputes between the two rivals.

United States Sudan UN Security Council

Comments

1000 characters

UN and US press South Sudan to prepare for elections

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories