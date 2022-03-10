ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.45%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 90.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.71 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.34%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
TELE 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.2%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.81%)
UNITY 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.94%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 89 (2.07%)
BR30 15,880 Increased By 423.1 (2.74%)
KSE100 43,703 Increased By 660.4 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,018 Increased By 269.9 (1.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Nikkei jumps most in 21 months on Ukraine hopes, pause in oil surge

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei rallied the most in nearly 21 months on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global peers as battered market sentiment recovered with Ukraine and Russia looked set to resume diplomatic talks and crude oil prices easing from recent highs.

The Nikkei share average surged 3.94% to 25,690.40, with 222 of its 225 component stocks advancing.

The rally came after the benchmark lost 7% over the previous four sessions, touching its lowest since November 2020 at 24,681.74 on Wednesday.

Every Nikkei sector rose on Thursday, with basic material stocks up the most, jumping 6.18%, followed by 4.72% gains for both real estate and consumer cyclicals.

Tech and auto shares also rallied.

Stocks related to the so-called pandemic reopening trade also stood out, as new infections in the country continued to decline from a high in early February.

The broader Topix soared 4.04%, after shedding 6.5% in the last four sessions.

A rally in US and European equities spurred investors to rush back to buy Japanese shares as a pause in the surge in commodity prices also provided respite, according to traders.

While many uncertainties remain around the Ukraine conflict, the easing of Omicron cases in Japan is making domestic demand-related stocks attractive, they said.

Chemical company Showa Denko was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, up 10.40%.

Vehicle battery-supplier GS Yuasa was next with a 10.03% rise, with Shin-Etsu Chemical rounding out the top 3 with a 9.74% advance.

Suzuki led automakers on the Nikkei with an 8.85% rally, followed closely by an 8.61% jump for Nissan. Toyota rose 5.42%.

Chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei’s biggest gainer by index points, rising 4.81%.

Peers Advantest and Renesas added 3.89% and 4.97%, respectively.

Travel company H.I.S. gained 6.95%, and airline ANA Holdings rose 5.48%.

