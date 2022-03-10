ANL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.91%)
ASC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 91.24 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.69%)
BOP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.64%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
GTECH 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.71%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.09%)
PACE 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
TELE 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.71%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.66%)
TPLP 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.07%)
TREET 32.17 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.79%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.98%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
BR100 4,382 Increased By 93.1 (2.17%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 468.4 (3.03%)
KSE100 43,727 Increased By 683.9 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By 286.7 (1.71%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm eases after rally led by Indonesia export curb; MPOB data in focus

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, giving up some of the last session’s sharp gains fuelled by Indonesia’s decision to curb exports, while higher-than-expected February inventories were expected to further weigh on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 94 ringgit, or 1.33%, to 6,980 ringgit ($1,668.26) a tonne by the midday break.

It had fallen 4.44% at the opening bell, after surging 10% in the previous session.

Indonesia’s palm oil price should not be dictated by the external market, its trade minister said, backing his decision to expand export curbs for the vegetable oil at a time of surging global prices from a supply crunch across the world.

The world’s top producer of palm oil will require companies to sell 30% of their planned exports of crude palm oil and olein at home, up from 20% currently, under a scheme known as Domestic Market Obligation (DMO).

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at the end of February came in above market expectation, with stockpiles declining 2% to 1.52 million tonnes, versus a Reuters survey pegging an 11% fall.

Production dropped 9.26% to 1.14 million tonnes, while exports defied expectations to fall 5.32% to 1.1 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board data released during the midday break.

Exports from the world’s second-largest producer during March 1-10 rose 15.1% from the same week in February, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

Tight edible oil stockpiles and blocked shipments from the Black Sea area are expected to keep prices near record highs for the coming months, but sticker shock is expected to curb global consumption in the latter half of 2022, industry analysts said.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.3%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.03%.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm eases after rally led by Indonesia export curb; MPOB data in focus

Bulls make return, KSE-100 increases over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Countrywide ‘terror alert’ issued

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Read more stories