Palm oil may retest resistance at 7,302 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 7,302 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 7,504 ringgit.

A five-wave cycle from 4,291 ringgit was believed to have completed at the March 2 high of 7,108 ringgit.

The nature of the current rise thus looks a bit confusing.

One thing is certain that the uptrend has resumed, as a fresh high of 7,268 ringgit was hit on Wednesday.

The rise adopted an impulsive wave mode. It consists of five small waves.

The wave 4 may end around 6,898 ringgit, to be reversed by the wave 5. On the daily chart, the contract is about to break a resistance at 7,166 ringgit.

A break could open the way towards 8,289 ringgit, as suggested by the upper channel.

A realistic target will be 7,638 ringgit, which will be confirmed only when palm oil stands firm above 7,166 ringgit.

