ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.22%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.91%)
GGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.64%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.45%)
TRG 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.87%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,383 Increased By 94.2 (2.2%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.5 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,743 Increased By 700.1 (1.63%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 261.4 (1.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Hong Kong shares open with big gains

AFP 10 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Thursday with traders tracking a surge across US and European markets as bargain-buyers stepped in following a Ukraine-fuelled rout.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.32 percent, or 478.86 points, to 21,106.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.71 percent, or 55.79 points, to 3,312.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.33 percent, or 49.27 points, to 2,165.42.

Hong Kong stocks

