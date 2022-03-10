Markets
Hong Kong shares open with big gains
10 Mar, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Thursday with traders tracking a surge across US and European markets as bargain-buyers stepped in following a Ukraine-fuelled rout.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.32 percent, or 478.86 points, to 21,106.57.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.71 percent, or 55.79 points, to 3,312.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 2.33 percent, or 49.27 points, to 2,165.42.
