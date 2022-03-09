Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Shares started marginally higher in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Asian markets see a small recovery after three days of hefty selling, though nerves remain on edge over the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.26 percent, or 54.15 points, to 20,820.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.31 percent, or 10.18 points, to 3,303.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.12 points, to 2,143.79.