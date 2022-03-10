ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Gujarat Titans sign Afghanistan’s Gurbaz for IPL 2022

AFP 10 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans have signed Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a replacement for England batsman Jason Roy in the Indian Premier League tournament starting later this month, the franchise said Wednesday.

Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, has played 20 T20 internationals, scoring 534 runs at a strike rate of 138.

The Titans, who are making their IPL debut along with Lucknow Super Giants this season, picked the Afghan player at his base price of $66,000, the franchise said in a press release.

Gurbaz, 20, will be the third Afghanistan cricketer alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to feature for the franchise, it added.

The Titans had been looking for a replacement after Roy pulled out of the IPL last month, citing the challenges of staying in the tournament bubble. The IPL, comprising 70 league matches and four playoffs, will be played over 65 days across four venues in the western state of Maharashtra.

Roy, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket, was bought by Titans at the IPL auction last month for his base price of $266,000.

Gujarat Titans will face Lucknow Super Giants in their first IPL game on March 28 in Mumbai. The lucrative, money-spinning IPL is regarded as the world’s most valuable cricket tournament.

