ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,199 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,888 tonnes of import cargo and 46,311 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,888 comprised of 58,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,093 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,810 tonnes of Urea, 1,017 tonnes of Wheat and 1,700 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,311 tonnes comprised of 45,667 tonnes of containerized cargo and 644 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

About, 7742 containers comprising of 4237 containers import and 3505 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1224 of 20’s and 1278 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1406 of 20’s and 253 of 40’s loaded containers while 153 of 20’s and 720 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 05 ships, namely Woohyun Hope, Oel Kedarnath, Ym Express, Uru Bhum and Sea Fortune have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, MT Quetta, Noro, Jwala, Soho Principal, Hansa Roternburg, Woohyun Hope, Ince Beylerbeyi, Gsl Valerie and Kmtc Delhi sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 07, ships namely, Scot Bayern, Kota Padang, X-Press Bardsey, Hilda, Bos Lina, Marianne D

anica and Peridot were expected to arrive the port on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KPT export cargo import cargo Activities of Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories