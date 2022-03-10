Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,199 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,888 tonnes of import cargo and 46,311 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 81,888 comprised of 58,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,093 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,810 tonnes of Urea, 1,017 tonnes of Wheat and 1,700 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,311 tonnes comprised of 45,667 tonnes of containerized cargo and 644 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

About, 7742 containers comprising of 4237 containers import and 3505 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1224 of 20’s and 1278 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1406 of 20’s and 253 of 40’s loaded containers while 153 of 20’s and 720 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 05 ships, namely Woohyun Hope, Oel Kedarnath, Ym Express, Uru Bhum and Sea Fortune have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, MT Quetta, Noro, Jwala, Soho Principal, Hansa Roternburg, Woohyun Hope, Ince Beylerbeyi, Gsl Valerie and Kmtc Delhi sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 07, ships namely, Scot Bayern, Kota Padang, X-Press Bardsey, Hilda, Bos Lina, Marianne D

anica and Peridot were expected to arrive the port on Wednesday.

