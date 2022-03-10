ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #         03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                   10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #    04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                   10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd       07-03-2022   10-03-2022   500% (i)       03-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba              08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10% (i)        04-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd      08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10% (i)        04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd          08-03-2022   10-03-2022   50% (ii)       04-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                  09-03-2022   11-03-2022   10% (i)        07-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                     09-03-2022   11-03-2022   20% (ii)       07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd             09-03-2022   11-03-2022   450% (i), 20% B07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                        09-03-2022   11-03-2022   100% (i)       07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #         06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                   12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd              09-03-2022   12-03-2022   40% (ii)       07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                       07-03-2022   14-03-2022   NIL                             14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd  11-03-2022   14-03-2022   10% (i)        09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15% (i)        09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd (Preference)                11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15% (i)        09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd         11-03-2022   15-03-2022   300% (ii)      09-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares)              09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)      07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                   09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)        07-03-2022       16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                 10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                             16-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                 12-03-2022   16-03-2022   10% (ii)       10-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd           12-03-2022   16-03-2022   20% (i)        10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd             14-03-2022   16-03-2022   15% (i)        10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd  11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                             17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd           15-03-2022   17-03-2022   13.60% (i)     11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #      11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                   18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub
Power Company Ltd               07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd         14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                             21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #    15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #            15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #      15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                   21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)        11-03-2022       22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd           16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)        14-03-2022       22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              21-03-2022   22-03-2022   30% B          17-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #            21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                   22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                 17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20% (F)        15-03-2022       24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                             24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                     18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)        16-03-2022       24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd           18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10% (F)        16-03-2022       24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #         19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                   24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                     11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                 18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15% (F)        16-03-2022       25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)     17-03-2022       25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd        20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30% (F)        17-03-2022       28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #      22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                   28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd              22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50% (F)        18-03-2022       28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                    17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)        15-03-2022       29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #     19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                   29-03-2022
Bank ALHabib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)        17-03-2022       29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5% (F)      18-03-2022       29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20% (F)        18-03-2022       29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60% (F)        18-03-2022       29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10% (F)        18-03-2022       29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber              23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B                            29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                 25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15% (F)        22-03-2022       29-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                     24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                             30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                             30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab              24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022       30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                        24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)        21-03-2022       30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                  24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5% (F)      21-03-2022       30-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd      24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                             31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105% (F)       22-03-2022       31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd       25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55% (F)        22-03-2022       31-03-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                     31-03-2022   6-Apr-22     115% (F)       29-03-2022         6-Apr-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd             31-03-2022   7-Apr-22     900% (F)       29-03-2022         7-Apr-22
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd     6-Apr-22     8-Apr-22     2450% (F)      4-Apr-22           8-Apr-22
JS Investments Ltd              5-Apr-22     11-Apr-22    NIL                              11-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd           12-Apr-22    19-Apr-22    NIL                              19-Apr-22
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd        13-Apr-22    19-Apr-22    90% (F)        11-Apr-22         19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     15-Apr-22    19-Apr-22    1500% (F)      13-Apr-22         19-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                    13-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    NIL                              20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd              14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    130% (F)       12-Apr-22         20-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                  14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    200% (F)       12-Apr-22         21-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd             14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    45% (F), 10% B 12-Apr-22         21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd             15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    5% (F)         13-Apr-22         21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    NIL                              21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd    15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    280% (F)       13-Apr-22         21-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd               18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd               19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd    19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    70% (F)        15-Apr-22         25-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                 20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)        20-Apr-22         28-Apr-22
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F), 10% 20-Apr-22         28-Apr-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

