KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 10-03-2022 500% (i) 03-03-2022 First UDL Modaraba 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10% (i) 04-03-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10% (i) 04-03-2022 Tata textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 50% (ii) 04-03-2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 10% (i) 07-03-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 20% (ii) 07-03-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 450% (i), 20% B07-03-2022 Thal Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 100% (i) 07-03-2022 Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06-03-2022 12-03-2022 12-03-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 09-03-2022 12-03-2022 40% (ii) 07-03-2022 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 14-03-2022 NIL 14-03-2022 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 11-03-2022 14-03-2022 10% (i) 09-03-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15% (i) 09-03-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (Preference) 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15% (i) 09-03-2022 Indus Motor Company Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 300% (ii) 09-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70% (F) 07-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55% (F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Ghani Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 10% (ii) 10-03-2022 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 20% (i) 10-03-2022 Sana Industries Ltd 14-03-2022 16-03-2022 15% (i) 10-03-2022 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 15-03-2022 17-03-2022 13.60% (i) 11-03-2022 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd # 11-03-2022 18-03-2022 18-03-2022 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd 07-03-2022 19-03-2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60% (F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50% (F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022 TPL Properties Ltd 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 30% B 17-03-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 21-03-2022 22-03-2022 22-03-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20% (F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10% (F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022 Faran Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 24-03-2022 24-03-2022 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-03-2022 25-03-2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15% (F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50% (F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-03-2022 26-03-2022 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 30% (F) 17-03-2022 28-03-2022 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022 Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd # 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 28-03-2022 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 22-03-2022 28-03-2022 50% (F) 18-03-2022 28-03-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50% (F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank ALHabib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70% (F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 United Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 60% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 10% (F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022 The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2022 29-03-2022 5% B 29-03-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15% (F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 JS Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 NIL 30-03-2022 The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 Habib Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 22.5% (F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 24-03-2022 31-03-2022 NIL 31-03-2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105% (F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022 EFU General Insurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 55% (F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2022 6-Apr-22 115% (F) 29-03-2022 6-Apr-22 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 7-Apr-22 900% (F) 29-03-2022 7-Apr-22 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 6-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 2450% (F) 4-Apr-22 8-Apr-22 JS Investments Ltd 5-Apr-22 11-Apr-22 NIL 11-Apr-22 JS Global Capital Ltd 12-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 NIL 19-Apr-22 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 90% (F) 11-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 1500% (F) 13-Apr-22 19-Apr-22 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 NIL 20-Apr-22 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 130% (F) 12-Apr-22 20-Apr-22 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 200% (F) 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 45% (F), 10% B 12-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 BIPL Securities Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 5% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 NIL 21-Apr-22 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 280% (F) 13-Apr-22 21-Apr-22 TPL Insurance Ltd 18-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 Bata Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 NIL 25-Apr-22 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 70% (F) 15-Apr-22 25-Apr-22 SME Leasing Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Lalpir Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 20-Apr-22 26-Apr-22 NIL 26-Apr-22 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 NIL 28-Apr-22 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 15% (F) 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 Century Insurance Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 22.5% (F), 10% 20-Apr-22 28-Apr-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

