HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with further losses following more selling in New York as another surge in oil prices ramped up inflation fears.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.67 percent, or 138.16 points, to 20,627.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.13 percent, or 37.14 points, to 3,256.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.10 percent, or 23.52 points, to 2,116.15.