ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,590 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,744 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares flat at open

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade Thursday morning as investors try to assess the situation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis while awaiting an idea about the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.98 points to 24,722.88.

Hong Kong stocks end on strong note

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.62 points, to 3,464.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.15 percent, or 3.55 points, to 2,293.45.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares flat at open

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Bill Gates to meet PM, president during visit to Pakistan: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with World Bank

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Agri credit limits enhanced

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Read more stories