Hong Kong shares flat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade Thursday morning as investors try to assess the situation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis while awaiting an idea about the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.98 points to 24,722.88.

Hong Kong stocks end on strong note

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.62 points, to 3,464.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.15 percent, or 3.55 points, to 2,293.45.