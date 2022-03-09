ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.92%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.6%)
PRL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.96%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.99%)
TRG 75.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,434 Increased By 77.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German bond yields edge higher, await ECB policy meeting

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the European Central Bank policy meeting amid concerns about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Markets were looking for clues about future developments after Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said Russia was desperate for some kind of victory before it was forced into final negotiations.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose one basis point (bps) to 0.119%.

Barring a change of course of the war in Ukraine, investors will await the ECB meeting on Thursday before further positioning.

The central bank’s plans to dial back stimulus have been upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As long as ECB normalisation is on the table, any drop below 0% yields for 10Y Bunds will prove short-lived,” ING analysts said.

Peripheral government bond prices outperformed their peers, with Italy’s 10-year yield falling 3 bps at 1.57%.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year borrowing costs fell 2 and 1.5 bps, respectively.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 145 bps, after tightening by around 15 bps on Monday amid expectations for less stringent fiscal rules and possible debt sharing among European Union members.

“Joint EU fiscal response to the energy crisis has become one of the hot topics, alongside geopolitical tensions and sanctions, ahead of tomorrow’s EU summit,” ING analysts said.

“Markets are pricing the level of European solidarity following headlines that the EU considers ‘massive’ joint issuance for defence and energy,” a Commerzbank analyst said in a note to clients.

“We had already argued that an accelerated drive to deeper EU integration will emerge as the one legacy regardless of the eventual outcome of the war,” they added.

A key market gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations was at 2.2598%, just off its highest level since December 2013 it hit on Tuesday at 2.2768%.

Oil prices firmed over fears of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports.

Germany’s inflation-linked government bond yield was down 0.5 bps at -2.355%, after hitting a record low of -2.531% on Monday.

Euro zone government bond yields German 10-year

Comments

1000 characters

German bond yields edge higher, await ECB policy meeting

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Read more stories