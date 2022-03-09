NY cocoa may test support at $2,611

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a support at $2,611 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,558-$2,585 range.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $2,665.

The failure suggests the completion of a rise from the March 1 low of $2,471.

The drop triggered by the resistance also looks deep enough to confirm a reversal of the uptrend.

A break above $2,665 could lead to a gain to $2,698.

