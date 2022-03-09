ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASC 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.8%)
BOP 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.62%)
GTECH 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.75%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.53%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.5%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-7.27%)
TPLP 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-7.78%)
TREET 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.61%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 16 (0.37%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 216.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,142 Increased By 221.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,787 Increased By 111.6 (0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa may test support at $2,611

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may test a support at $2,611 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,558-$2,585 range.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $2,665.

The failure suggests the completion of a rise from the March 1 low of $2,471.

The drop triggered by the resistance also looks deep enough to confirm a reversal of the uptrend.

A break above $2,665 could lead to a gain to $2,698.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Coffee Cocoa prices

Comments

1000 characters

NY cocoa may test support at $2,611

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

Read more stories