ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.17%)
ASL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
BOP 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
FNEL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.44%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.2%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.04%)
TELE 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.54%)
TPL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
TPLP 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.1%)
TREET 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.29%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.27%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
BR100 4,312 Increased By 16.3 (0.38%)
BR30 15,571 Increased By 214.6 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,148 Increased By 227.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 16,791 Increased By 116.2 (0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $129.72

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $129.72 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain into the range of $132.93 to $135.62.

The correction triggered by this resistance has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend. A triangle seems to be developing, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern.

Confirmation of this pattern will be when oil breaks $129.72.

It will then suggest a target of $140. Immediate support is at $124.22, a break below could cause a fall into 115.52-$119.87 range.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to break the resistance at $128.61 and rise towards the 2008 high of $147.27. This resistance had little impact on the uptrend, which still enjoys a strong bullish momentum.

A break below the support at $121.77 may cause a shallow fall to $114.89.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil prices Brent oil US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest resistance at $129.72

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Read more stories