Rs8.28bn Ramazan package termed ‘a gift to poor families’

LAHORE: Terming the Rs 8.28 billion Ramadan package as a gift to poor families, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that top priority of the government is to make poor people self-sustainable.

While addressing the oath-taking ceremony of Press Gallery office-bearers of the Punjab Assembly, here at Governor’s House today that the present government is taking practical steps for the development and prosperity of the nation. The strengthening of institutions including democracy and parliament are among the priorities of the government, he added.

The governor maintained that the country is currently facing a number of challenges including terrorism and inflation and the present government is using all its resources to address these challenges.

He said that sacrifices rendered by Pakistani security forces and nation in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled in the whole world. The whole nation is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against the enemies of peace, he added. “We have thwarted the intentions of terrorists in the past and even today we will not let them succeed. We will cleanse the country of terrorists as well as their facilitators,” he said.

