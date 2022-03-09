Multinet Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd: Trusted InfoStructure Partner in the Region

TEXT: Serving for nearly two decades, Multinet is known for its reliable connectivity& communication solutions on its 13,000+ kmself-healing and scalable optical fiber network covering over 120 cities& towns of Pakistan, as well as diversified portfolio of managed IT services and a large array of technology enabling solutions from Cloud Compute to Data Centers.

With Multinet; digital leaders, enterprises and providers scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, seamlessly connect to customers & partners and deliver world class experiences.

Multinet excels at addressing the diversified communication requirements of its customers through its extensive product portfolio, nationwide long-haul network, overarching footprint of international POPs and terrestrial extension into neighboring countries.

Multinet deliverscustomized solutionsto the customers ranging from Single/Multi-site Local or International Data solutions, Internet connectivity & IP Transit solutions, Backhauling Solutions, Managed IT & Security, Tower fiber, Cloud Computing & Data Center services, Enterprise Voice & Video Conferencing Solutions as well as VSAT solutions.

As carrier’s carrier, Multinet delivers carrier grade telecom solutions. Our technology services to the Cellular operators and Telecom operators include Fiber to the Tower solutions, Backhauling, Front haul, Managed Capacity services, DPLC, Dark fiber leased services, Operation & Maintenance, Colocations, IP Transit and Carrier Last Mile solutions.

Multinet’s comprehensive solutions portfolio, remarkable enterprise market share, a team of highly skilled telecom professionals and exemplary services make it “The Partner of Choice” for its customers stretching from Top Global Enterprises to Small and Medium Businesses.

From Connectivity to Cloud compute to Managed IT services, Multinet, today, is serving information & communication technology solutions to more than 3,000 organizations in Pakistan& more than 300 international customers.

Multinet takes pridein the unwavering trust that our customers have expressed in doing business with us and we are humbled to move forward in our quest for a digitally thriving Pakistan.

Adnan Hayat Zaidi

COO, Multinet Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd

