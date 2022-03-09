2nd IT Awards Messages from Syed Amin-ul-Haque Federal Minister for

Information Technology

TEXT: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry deserves special appreciation for putting in every effort to follow the vision of Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan about bringing forth the immense potential of IT sector by organizing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards. Let me share with you all that our Prime Minister is quite clear that Pakistan cannot do well if it continues to depend on few sectors of the Economy.

I am sure that most of the IT Companies who are constantly doing well in terms of achieving the target of higher exports earning would be feeling great while receiving their awards from the hand of Honourable President of Pakistan. I would like to congratulate them for winning laurels for themselves and also appreciate the management of Lahore Chamber for taking this useful initiative.

