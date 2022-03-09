ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
2nd IT Awards Messages from Syed Amin-ul-Haque Federal Minister for

09 Mar, 2022

Information Technology

TEXT: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry deserves special appreciation for putting in every effort to follow the vision of Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan about bringing forth the immense potential of IT sector by organizing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards. Let me share with you all that our Prime Minister is quite clear that Pakistan cannot do well if it continues to depend on few sectors of the Economy.

I am sure that most of the IT Companies who are constantly doing well in terms of achieving the target of higher exports earning would be feeling great while receiving their awards from the hand of Honourable President of Pakistan. I would like to congratulate them for winning laurels for themselves and also appreciate the management of Lahore Chamber for taking this useful initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

