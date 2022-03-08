ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Oil gains on expectations of US and British ban on Russian crude

Reuters Updated 08 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $132 a barrel on expectations that the United States and Britain will announce a formal ban on Russian oil imports, stoking supply concerns.

Benchmark Brent crude for May had climbed by almost 7% to $131.8 a barrel by 1517 GMT. US crude for April delivery was up 7% at $127.82.

Prices climbed after a source said the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, could announce a ban on Russian oil imports as soon as Tuesday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said US President Biden would announce actions to hold Russia accountable at 1545 GMT after sources said Washington was willing to impose such a Russian oil import ban even without its European allies.

Britan is also expected to announce at 1600 GMT a ban on Russian oil imports, Politico reported, citing Whitehall officials.

US prepared to move alone in banning Russian oil imports

The ban is expected to be a gradual phasing out over time and is expected to last about a year to try to stop people panic-buying fuel.

An import ban by Europe and the United States on Russian oil could send global oil prices to $200 a barrel, analysts at Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy said on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said prices could rise to more than $300 a barrel.

Many buyers are already avoiding Russian oil to avoid becoming entangled in existing sanctions.

Shell said it would stop all spot purchases of Russian crude after drawing criticism for a purchase on March 4.

Goldman Sachs raised its Brent forecast for 2022 to $135 from $98 and its 2023 outlook to $115 a barrel from $105, saying that the world economy could face the "largest energy supply shocks ever" because of Russia's key role.

Dimming expectations of an imminent return of Iranian crude to global markets have added to upward pressure on prices amid a slowdown in talks between Tehran and world powers over its nuclear activity.

Oil supply disruptions come as inventories continue to fall worldwide. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that US crude stockpiles decreased by about 800,000 barrels in the week to March 4.

The poll was conducted before weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Russian rouble Brent oil Russia Ukraine crisis

