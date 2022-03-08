ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German trader criticises Hungary’s decision ban on grain exports

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

HAMBURG: Leading German agricultural trading group BayWa AG on Monday criticised Hungary, a major supplier of corn animal feed to the EU, over its decision to ban grain exports following a surge in prices.

Hungary’s minister of agriculture Istvan Nagy said on Friday the government was banning all grain exports effective immediately due to price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to stop exports was “inappropriate and lacking highly in solidarity,” said BayWa CEO Klaus Josef Lutz in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports and 19% of corn exports, with shipments from Ukraine at a stop since the fighting started and Russian exports falling heavily. This has led to a 40% increase in wheat prices in the last week as importers seek alternative supplies.

Romania has enough grain and food reserves to weather the crisis sparked by Russia’s actions and is not considering limiting wheat exports at the moment, Farm Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Monday. Bulgaria said it would bolster its wheat reserves while producers fear an export ban.

grain exports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine German agricultural trading

Comments

Comments are closed.

German trader criticises Hungary’s decision ban on grain exports

Bilawal demands PM dissolve NA

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

PM, EU President discuss Ukraine war

Xi condemns Peshawar mosque blast

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Fight against terrorism: PM for bigger role of provinces

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

Read more stories