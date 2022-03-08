Pakistan
The Weather
08 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (March 7, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (March 8, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 28-14 (°C) 00-00 (%) 28-16 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 32-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 34-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 21-09 (°C) 01-00 (%) 18-09 (°C) 100-00 (%)
Peshawar 23-15 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 22-13 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Quetta 18-09 (ºC) 47-00 (%) 20-09 (ºC) 65-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 21-14 (°C) 01-00 (%) 19-12 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 32-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 34-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 6:38 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 6:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
