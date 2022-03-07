ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
Mar 07, 2022
Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, Germany, Britain: W.House

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was to hold a video teleconference Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.

The call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place at 10:30 am (1530 GMT).

It comes as frantic diplomatic efforts to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue, and after another night of shelling raised more fears of civilian casualties.

Kyiv and Western leaders have been demanding Russian leader Vladimir Putin end his invasion and allow safe passage for civilians out of the country. The United Nations says more than 1.7 million people have already fled.

Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms

A latest round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators was taking place on the Poland-Belarus border Monday and was focused on humanitarian corridors.

The invasion, launched by Putin on February 24, has been met with fierce resistance from Ukrainians and condemnation by the vast majority of countries, and seen Russia become a pariah in the worlds of diplomacy, finance, sport and culture.

Western nations have coordinated a series of sanctions targeting Moscow's economy and Putin's cronies, and are sending military assistance to Ukraine, but have stopped short of direct military intervention against nuclear-armed Russia.

