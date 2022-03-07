ANL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.89%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
AVN 91.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.76 (-5.95%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.33%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.22%)
GGL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.68%)
GTECH 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.85%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.23%)
PRL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.78%)
TELE 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.54%)
TPL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.5%)
TPLP 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.51%)
TREET 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-5.73%)
TRG 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-5.57%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
YOUW 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.19%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Swiss National Bank posts $28.6 billion profit for 2021

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

ZURICH: Swiss National Bank said on Monday its 2021 profit rose to 26.3 billion Swiss francs ($28.57 billion), boosted by earnings from a massive pile of foreign currency investments built up during its campaign to restrain the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The figure, up from a 20.9 billion franc profit a year earlier, reflected gains from booming stock markets and increases in payments from the central bank's bond holdings.

The figure was the fourth highest since the SNB was founded in 1907. In provisional figures in January, the central bank had said it expected a profit of around 26 billion francs for 2021.

Swiss National Bank

