ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.99%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.38%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3%)
NETSOL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.62%)
SNGP 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
TRG 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-4.88%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 19,432 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,583 Increased By 166.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.5 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Swiss National Bank takes gas off forex purchases during Q3

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank spent 2.79 billion Swiss francs ($3.05 billion) on foreign currencies during the third quarter, data showed on Friday, representing a decrease in its interventions despite the safe-haven franc continuing to rise in value.

The figure was less than the 5.44 billion francs spent by the SNB between April and June and also lower than the 10.97 billion francs it spent during the third quarter in 2020, the central bank data showed.

During the three months from July to September, the franc appreciated 1.6% versus the euro and has since been pushed even higher after attracting investors looking for safe-haven assets.

Currency interventions, along with negative interest rates, are the cornerstones of the SNB's battle to stem the strengthening of the Swiss franc. The bank recently repeated its commitment to interventions.

A stronger Swiss franc threatens to undo the SNB's goal of achieving price stability in Switzerland by pushing down the price of imports, while it hurts the country's economy by increasing the price of Swiss exports.

But the apparent low level of forex purchases prompted speculation among economists that the SNB had become more reluctant to rein in the franc as it rose in value.

Analysts have also said the SNB seems more comfortable with the franc's recent appreciation because lower Swiss inflation as against inflation in the eurozone reduces the real effect of the currency's nominal appreciation.

"The low level of FX interventions in Q3 indicates that the SNB had few concerns with the exchange rate developments in Q3," said Karsten Junius, an economist at J.Safra Sarasin.

"In Q4, we expect a higher level of FX interventions. In this period the CHF appreciated by 5% vs the euro alone - which is a speed of adjustment that is clearly too fast for the comfort of Swiss exporters and hence also for the SNB."

Swiss National Bank

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss National Bank takes gas off forex purchases during Q3

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories