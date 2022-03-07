ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.65%)
AVN 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-6.26%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.57%)
GTECH 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.61%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.95%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.23%)
PRL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.1%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.64%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.42%)
TPLP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-6.61%)
TREET 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-5.67%)
TRG 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-5.7%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.51%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans target $17.16-1/2 to $17.59-1/4 range

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may break a resistance at $16.90-1/4 per bushel and rise towards a range of $17.16-1/2 to $17.59-1/4.

The consolidation triggered by this resistance may have completed around a support at $16.74-3/4. Most of the time, the consolidation had been limited above a rising trendline.

The intact trendline suggests a steady uptrend, which could eventually extend above $17.59-1/4.

A break below $16.69 may cause a fall into $16.21-1/2 to $16.47-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (3)-5, which consists of five smaller waves.

The fiercest wave 3 is unfolding.

Based on this wave count, the following rise could be sharp, quickly extending towards $17.67.

Strategically, the target will be available only when the contract breaks $16.94-1/2.

A break below $16.66-3/4 may signal an extension of the consolidation.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans target $17.16-1/2 to $17.59-1/4 range

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories