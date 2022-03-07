Futures spread up 193bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 193bps to 5.13 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes decreased by 63.4 percent to 74.80 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 204.39 million shares.

Futures spread down 933bps

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 46.5 percent during this week and stood at Rs 3.38 billion against previous week’s Rs 6.33 billion.

