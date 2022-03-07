ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business & Finance

HACPL launches Civic 2022

Press Release 07 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the all-new Honda Civic, the most exquisite car of 2022. The all-new Honda Civic was launched at a spectacular event held at a local hotel in Lahore.

The HACPL Management comprising Chairman Aamir H. Shirazi, President & CEO Hironobu Yoshimura & Senior Management of HACPL along with media, dealers & corporates were a part of the launch event.

The All-new Honda Civic is flawlessly advanced and exhibits an opulent design that makes it one of the ultimate sedan in its class. For the first time in Pakistan HACPL has introduced Honda SENSING in The all-new Honda Civic 2022. Honda SENSING is an advanced and comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies designed to assist and help protect drivers.

Aamir H Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan while addressing the audience, emphasized on three successful decades of excellence and superiority of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (Limited), where Honda dominated the industry with its innovation and incomparable product and services. Honda staying true to its core positioning of “Power of Dreams” have fulfilled the dreams of Pakistani customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

