HACPL launches Civic 2022

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the all-new Honda Civic, the most exquisite car of 2022. The all-new Honda Civic was launched at a spectacular event held at a local hotel in Lahore.

The HACPL Management comprising Chairman Aamir H. Shirazi, President & CEO Hironobu Yoshimura & Senior Management of HACPL along with media, dealers & corporates were a part of the launch event.

The All-new Honda Civic is flawlessly advanced and exhibits an opulent design that makes it one of the ultimate sedan in its class. For the first time in Pakistan HACPL has introduced Honda SENSING in The all-new Honda Civic 2022. Honda SENSING is an advanced and comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies designed to assist and help protect drivers.

Aamir H Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan while addressing the audience, emphasized on three successful decades of excellence and superiority of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (Limited), where Honda dominated the industry with its innovation and incomparable product and services. Honda staying true to its core positioning of “Power of Dreams” have fulfilled the dreams of Pakistani customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022